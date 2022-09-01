LG 42C2OLED Wake on Mouse move? Ai Processing yea or nay?

Hey guys!



I got the new 42" LG OLED for use as a gaming monitor and I have 3 questions you smarties:



First and most importantly, I can't figure out how to have the TV wake from standby when I move my mouse, like a normal monitor would. It's got this "always on" or "always ready" mode, but that enables a slide-show screensaver which I don't want (I have no doubt it has several modes). I'd like it to go into sleep mode and wake-on-mouse move like a monitor aught to. Can you help me set this up? What it does now is it turns itself off, but I have to press the power button to get it to wake back up.



Secondly, I didn't realize there's no display port on this and I've got my RTX 3080 plugged into it, am I sad about this from a gaming perspective? I mean, I don't feel sad because IT'S AMAZING and I'm getting 100 fps and it looks brilliant, but is there some issue with data transfer rates and HDMI vs Display Port will I run into trouble with it on certain high end games and PC gaming?



Finally, I instinctively turned off this AI Image processing that the setup indicated it could make children's teeth less blurry because I am pretty sure my expensive gaming PC already does that better than any TV. Historically I feel like plugged in stuff will eff-up whatever my cool computer is already doing so well. But, should I turn this AI image improvement?



Thank you!!



P.S. if you are curious how it feels to game with this thing, it's wonderful. It feels like sitting in front a picture window, looking out into the world. The world you always wanted. It's not to big as I feared it might be, it's just good.