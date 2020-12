Hi, i have an LG 38GN950 sitting here(still sealed in the box) and have an Asus ROG Strix 6800 arriving soon; I not sure if the 6800 is powerful enough to run the the monitor at its highest resolution. The monitor will be use 80% for photo/video editing and 20% for gaming. I chose the LG for its Nano IPS for accurate color, its high refresh rate and it’s 38 inch ultra wide!