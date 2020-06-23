LG 38GL950G-B 38" widescreen G-Sync 175 Hz + Extended warranty

V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,424
Great monitor, basically perfect condition. Comes with all original items and extra DP 1.4 cable. Zero dead/stuck pixels. Comes with LG extended warranty (an extra 2-years transferable) beyond the original 1-year warranty. $1,499+shipping.

Decided to change focus from first person shooters to flight simulators, so going back to large OLED TV.

100% positive Heatware and Ebay seller ratings.

IMG_2469.jpg
 

Attachments

