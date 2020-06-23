LG 38GL950G-B 38" widescreen G-Sync 175 Hz + Extended warranty

Great monitor, basically perfect condition. Comes with all original items and extra DP 1.4 cable. Zero dead/stuck pixels. Comes with LG extended warranty (an extra 2-years transferable) beyond the original 1-year warranty. $1,499+shipping.Decided to change focus from first person shooters to flight simulators, so going back to large OLED TV.100% positive Heatware and Ebay seller ratings.