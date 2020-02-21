LG 34UM95-C displayport no video

Hey gents, looking for troubleshooting advice for my LG monitor. Displayport is no longer showing video. The OSD says it is connected after plugging in the cable but shows no video. Displayport has worked for many years. HDMI 1 and HDMI 2 are working fine. I have tried a different displayport cable and different computer with displayport and still no video. I also tried the reset option in the OSD. Speaking of the OSD, when displayport is connected it behaves very oddly. The input menu says DVI-D is active but there are no DVI ports on this monitor. If I go into the input menu it takes me to the ratio menu instead. If I disconnect the displayport cable the OSD functions normally again. I would stick to HDMI but it is giving me headaches I'm guessing from the refresh rate. I was hoping for a miracle firmware update but I can't find any to try. Any other suggestions or troubleshooting tips I could try? Thanks,