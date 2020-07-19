LG 32UL500-W - 32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

So I just stumbled upon this monitor, the LG 32UL500-W, and it seems like an amazing kit for only $329.32" 4K UHD resolution, FreeSync, HDR10 (not VESA certified), 10-bit color, DCI-P3 95%, low lag for a 60Hz panel.Sold out everywhere, but I was able to order from LG directly, looks like they still had inventory.It was reviewed on DisplayNinja, but I couldn't find many other reviews or videos.Interestingly, the FreeSync range is 40 - 60Hz, while most 4K panels only go down to 48. This doesn't sound like much, but it's a pretty big deal when you don't have the power to reach 60 fps solid.Looks like it does not have LFC, so I guess I'll find out if that's a major issue or not. I've found that low fps is usually bad no matter what, so I'm not sure if LFC is a silver bullet anyway.Was looking at some of the high refresh rate 4K monitors, and the prices were kinda crazy (and also hitting 60 fps is hard enough for 4K, I'd probably never be getting 120 fps+).Anyone else think this is interesting? Hadn't even got on my radar but it does look like quite a nice package for so cheap.