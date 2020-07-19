LG 32UL500-W - 32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

cybereality

cybereality

So I just stumbled upon this monitor, the LG 32UL500-W, and it seems like an amazing kit for only $329.

1595138322427.png


32" 4K UHD resolution, FreeSync, HDR10 (not VESA certified), 10-bit color, DCI-P3 95%, low lag for a 60Hz panel.

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32ul500-w-4k-uhd-monitor

Sold out everywhere, but I was able to order from LG directly, looks like they still had inventory.

It was reviewed on DisplayNinja, but I couldn't find many other reviews or videos.

https://www.displayninja.com/lg-32ul500-review/

Interestingly, the FreeSync range is 40 - 60Hz, while most 4K panels only go down to 48. This doesn't sound like much, but it's a pretty big deal when you don't have the power to reach 60 fps solid.

Looks like it does not have LFC, so I guess I'll find out if that's a major issue or not. I've found that low fps is usually bad no matter what, so I'm not sure if LFC is a silver bullet anyway.

Was looking at some of the high refresh rate 4K monitors, and the prices were kinda crazy (and also hitting 60 fps is hard enough for 4K, I'd probably never be getting 120 fps+).

Anyone else think this is interesting? Hadn't even got on my radar but it does look like quite a nice package for so cheap.
 
Last edited:
K

kasakka

Displayninja is pure rubbish and not worth the click.

Interesting for an LG display is that this uses a VA panel. The HDR is probably not worth using in any way as there is no local dimming but at this price it looks alright.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Yeah, I would prefer reading on RTINGS, but unfortunately this monitor wasn't reviewed there.

Not much on YouTube either, it looks like this monitor silently appeared about a month ago, but the reviews on Amazon were all 5 stars, which is a good sign.

I'm planning to use it for some light gaming (4K on older games or 1080p integer scaling for newer ones) and 4K video streaming.

Agreed that the HDR probably isn't great, but it might be okay at this price, at least to give some extra pop for Netflix in particular.

I do my serious gaming on this ultrawide anyhow, so the monitor doesn't have to be perfect and I didn't want to spend a fortune.

Hopefully it will live up to the marketing and glowing reviews on Amazon. One worry is the black smear on VA, but I'm willing to take another chance.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Oh man. I decided to keep the Aorus monitor I bought and I'm trying to cancel this order.

Hopefully LG support can get back to me before it ships. It does look like a nice kit but I feel like 60Hz will be too big a downgrade.
 
cybereality

cybereality

So I was able to cancel the order, but I wanted to test it out so I let it go through.

Unfortunately, LG is slow as balls to ship, I ordered 3 days ago and still no activity.

Decided to get the LG 32UK550-B from B&H, they were able to do 1 day shipping, should have it tomorrow.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1457459-REG/lg_32uk550_b_32_class_4k_uhd.html

Honestly, I think 60Hz is probably going to look like crap, but I could still use it for 4K Netflix.

If not, I'll just sell it or give to my little brother. Not sure why I bought so many monitors, hopefully I won't lose too much money in the exchange.
 
