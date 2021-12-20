LG 32GP850-B 165 hz monitor frame skipping like crazy even at 120 hz

I picked up this monitor from Costco. It claims it does 165 Hz at 1440P with or without G-Sync. Although, when I set G-Sync to on it automatically reduces the frame rate to 120 Hz, but I can change it back in Nvidia. Anyway, I tried the UFO frame skipping test and I found that at 165 hz, 144, and 120 both with g-sync on and off, my camera seems to be showing the monitor is skipping frames. Like a lot of them. The only time I get a continuous strip of boxes is when it is set to 60 Hz.



I returned the monitor and got a second one and the second one does the same thing. So I am confused. The monitor is rated for 165 hz but even at 120 it seems to have issues. Why? Is there something I am missing here? Is the test not working correctly?