LG 32GK850G to Acer XB323U GP? Looking for HDR.

I've had a LG 32GK850G for some time and I've really enjoyed it but I am missing HDR support. So, I'm looking for:



1440p

144Hz

32" (31.5")

Flat

HDR (600)

DP 1.4

G-sync compatible

VA panel



Since that doesn't exist and doesn't look to any time soon which is a bummer, I'd by an HDR version of the 32GK850G immediately.



So, I am testing out the Acer XB323U GP, which fulfills all my requirements but is IPS instead of VA.



The IPS glow and loss of contrast is real, especially the corner glow. But, the colors, motion are better and I get legit HDR.

It's a really tough call, the loss of contrast is a drag in dark settings in games, but having the colors and HDR is pretty cool.



Curious suggestions/recommendations. Thanks!