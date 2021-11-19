LG 32EP950 OLED monitor initial impressions

The 32EP950 is clearly not a gaming monitor, so let's leave that aside. For many other things it's superb.



Image quality is about as good as it gets as long as you don't need extreme levels of brightness.



Both SDR and HDR look great. Again, with the caveat that this is not an extremely bright panel. It is bright-enough for me - not really complaining about that.



Text quality is also excellent thanks to the RGB pixel structure (unlike the WRGB in LG TVs).



No issues with my unit other than one dead pixel. Perfect otherwise - excellent uniformity, etc.



Unlike the case with OLED TVs - no noticeable ABL and pixel shift.



One problem for me is that it's a semi-glossy panel, so it does suffer from reflections. I much prefer matte on monitors because I don't like to spend the day in a dark room.



There are also the limitations in how the monitor should be used to reduce the chance of burn-in - that's a given with OLED. It is a bummer, though. Not a fan of a black background, hiding the desktop icons, hiding the taskbar, etc.