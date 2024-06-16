LG 32" OLED Dual Mode 4K UHD 240Hz or FHD 480Hz - 32GS95UE

Hitting the road for half a year, so lightly used gaming PC is for sale. Have original boxes/accessories, everything is in good condition. 100% positive Heatware (Callsign_Vega).

LG - 32GS95UE. Like new, zero dead/stuck pixels. Low time use / no retention or burn-in (screen was used at half brightness with disappearing task-bar, screen saver and dark theme etc).

$899 shipped insured.


Price lowered, $899 shipped. Last reduction before going on Ebay for $999 plus shipping.
 
