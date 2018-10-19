LG 29WK600 ultrawide monitor review

cybereality said: Have you tried any HDR games? Far Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7 should support it. Click to expand...

very

I have, and it works really well. I don't own FC5 or RE7, but I've played many hours of Destiny 2 in this monitor and support is excellent. Of course, there's no extended color gamut, amazing contrast ratio or 1000nit brightness, but it does work flawlessly. I open the game and it switches do HDR correctly. I set it to mid-level HDR because vivid HDR was just too bright. Colors definitely pop way more, and even knowing the panel's limitations, I'm seeing some scenes with blues, greens and reds that aresaturated and punchy, to points I've never seen in IPS panels before. Colors don't get as deep as my Vizio P55-F1 that does support 1 billion colors, but still the LG looks fantastic. I just started playing Shadow of War a couple days ago, and I can tell you I miss HDR immensely. It really does make Destiny 2 pop like it's nobody's business. Same thing with ME: Andromeda, although that game's HDR implementation is garbage and quite problematic during use. Destiny 2 has definitely changed my mind about HDR on PC, as it can clearly be done well. I hope more games from now on will implement it properly, because for the meager $200 I spent on this LG panel, it really delivers excellent picture quality despite not providing the full benefit of HDR.