LG 27GN950-B, G-Sync is not working

Picked up the LG’s 27GN950-B today. Using RTX 2080 (latest driver 456.68).



Nvidia control panel is stating that the monitor is NOT certified GSYNC COMPATIBLE...huh?



I ensured Adaptive Sync mode is enabled on the monitor settings



I used the DP cable provided with the monitor and also high quality aftermarket cables and I still getting the same result.







Anyone else with this monitor experiencing the same?