LG 27GN950-B, G-Sync is not working

T

Tradio

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2011
Messages
161
Picked up the LG’s 27GN950-B today. Using RTX 2080 (latest driver 456.68).

Nvidia control panel is stating that the monitor is NOT certified GSYNC COMPATIBLE...huh?

I ensured Adaptive Sync mode is enabled on the monitor settings

I used the DP cable provided with the monitor and also high quality aftermarket cables and I still getting the same result.



Anyone else with this monitor experiencing the same?
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top