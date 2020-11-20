I recently purchased an Asus TUF VG27AQL1A and while I'm happy with the way it works and games and looks, it has a nice annoying feature. Displayport is so slow to turn on that when I boot the computer, my motherboard see it as a vga error and lights up the error light. Even after the monitor finally "turns on", the error light stays on. I can't see the BIOS launching, so if I want to enter BIOS, I have to guess when to hit F2 and it seems like it's actually altering boot up, so I can't get in. I have another monitor connected to the only hdmi port on my 1080ti. So, to get to BIOS, I have to disconnect the new monitor and boot to the other monitor or disconnect the second monitor and connect the new monitor with hdmi. I didn't see anything about this in any reviews, but after I found the problem, googling shows me that I'm not the only one. To me, it's ridiculous to deal with this, so the monitor is going back.
I've narrowed down the replacement to either the LG 27GL850-B or the Gigabyte FI27Q-P. This site has a quick run down comparing the two (It compares the FI27Q (non P version) which is close, but not quite as good as the P version which includes HDR and some better overdrive settings for VRR). RTINGS.com head to head LG 27GL850-B v. Gigabyte FI27Q-P This site has a long write up of the Viewsonic gsync version that uses the same panel as the LG PCmonitors.info Viewsonic Elite vs. the FI27Q-P PCmonitors.info FI27Q-P. I've been reading lots of reviews and it seems it's a mixed bag on which one is better. Forum posts are interesting to say the least. The LG has lower contrast, but some people say you really don't notice it. It has better response times because of the nano whatever screen from LG. The Gigabyte has better contrast while being slightly slower on response times. It also has a lot more gamer extras, but I don't really care about those. I want the monitor that will work best right now with my 1080Ti, but in the future work well with a Radeon 6800XT for gaming. Any thoughts?
Thanks.
