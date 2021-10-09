LG 27GL650F-B Out of range

My gaming system uses two LG 27GL650F-B. I disconnected one to briefly install an OS on another system and configure for remote access. When I reconnected it, I go the Out of Range message, but still had video. Officially, the monitor supports up to 1920x1080. It now shows 4K as the (recommended) resolution. The Nvidia software says that the monitor no longer supports G-Sync. The model has also changed from LG Ultragear to LG HDR 4K. I have been searching all over for troubleshooting and have had limited success.I came across a linux command called "ddcutil" and found various info about the monitors features, VCPsCan anyone assist with what I have found so far?Also, I already tried the factory reset option through the monitor controls. It does not help