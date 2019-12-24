LG 25UM5x - black sheep of the UWs

Discussion in 'Displays' started by sosab, Nov 22, 2019.

  Nov 22, 2019 #1
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    Messages:
    16
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2014
    “It’s too small.”
    “it’s only 75 hz”
    ”Its cheap.”
    “It’s only 1080p”

    If you google this panel you’ll probably hear those things a lot. In that same sense, let’s look at the season of winter.

    “It’s too cold.” You’ll hear some say. “The snow is unbearable!” Many will also say. But then you think of the special, unique things that makes winter, winter, in most places that experiences a decent winter, like: Hot chocolate, ice fishing, sledding, snow boarding, ice skiing, snowball fights.. and so forth.

    The aptitude of the average consumer often stumps me. Let’s analyze this panel a little bit closer.

    it has a display height of 9.85 inches with a width of 23”.

    At work, I personally use, 2x 21.5” monitors. Which I sit about 2 feet away from and even at such a close distance both monitors stretch out of my main vision into the peripheral area.. It was this observation that made me switch my panel hunt from 32/34” monitors to the “lowly” 25” LG.

    Let’s check out its specs.
    Fluctuates between $120-150
    AH-IPS
    TRUE 8 bit no frc
    75 Hz (requires OC)
    Freesync with a range of 48-75Hz
    111 PPI/DPI
    99% sRGB, no over saturated “Quantum dot” shit. It’s because of Quantum dot I thought my OLED tv looked washed out when I hooked it up to my PC. But that’s besides the point.

    it also has a Somewhat modern design with 3 sides being without an extruding bezel. And finally It’s the only panel in the world of this nature. I’m sure I missed some other keynotes but you get the idea.

    what really throws people off though is the specs. But it’s actually offers a very comfortable viewing experience when used. The high pixel density and squat size means you can have the monitor closer. It fills your vision and it seems so natural you don’t have to move your eyes to see information being presented to you in outer portions of the screen.

    it doesn’t have 120 hz, or even 100 hz but it does offer 75 and I’d be damned if that’s not good considering most of us have our roots at 30 hz and below and we all agree anything above 60 is to be grateful of.

    returning to the size, you HAVE to use this with a monitor arm. Have a closed off back for a desk? Pull out the drill and grommet mount. There shall be no other way to use it. The arm is what allows the monitor to sit in that perfect viewing range. Thanks to the IPS technology used you won’t have to worry about color shift.

    and before you begin to think I’m just some filthy casual whose trying to get off on building a 1080P build. My specs are as followed:

    32 GB DDR4
    Radeon VII
    I9 9900K
    Ax1200i


    3440 x 1440P which is a staggering 80% increase alone in pixels just from 2560 x 1080p, coming from FHD it’s well over a double in pixel count for the same pixel density and image rendered yet the panel has to be placed much further away, costs upwards to ten times as much or more, and taxes your system magnitudes more. PC gaming isn’t really multiplayer physically. It’s way more intimate than console gaming which is why we use monitors and not television sets. It’s so much more comfortable being able to be closer to your screen. No pun intended.

    When I first set out for this build I was originally aiming to do 4K/60 with a 2080 Ti, I hadn’t decided on the panel but i likely would’ve ended up with the LG 32UD99. I also had my eyes on 38”. Because I was going to buy a desk to fit the setup I was looking at desk depths of 30” and greater. I scrapped that and then one morning I woke up and I thought about the LG 25” it crossed my mind randomly. Shot over to micro center and bought it. I knew it was the one when I saw the box size alone.

    I was able to combine a 20” deep, 48 inch wide desk along with a monitor arm. It’s right in the middle with a lil under a foot of space between each side for speakers. I sat my pc off to the side. As soon as I booted it up i immediately wrote an email to Lg urging them to modernize this line.

    it doesn’t get bright but I don’t have a sun bathed room during most hours of the day. Also, I never game in pitch blackness so I’ve never even seen BLB occur..

    So to those of you shopping for monitors remember, size isn’t always what matters.
     
    Last edited: Nov 24, 2019
    sosab, Nov 22, 2019
    sosab, Nov 22, 2019
    #1
    euskalzabe likes this.
  Nov 22, 2019 #2
    Desert Fish

    Desert Fish n00b

    Messages:
    38
    Joined:
    May 30, 2016
    I don't get it. Why not go for 29" or 30" at a greater distance? And why would you want so little vertical display area?
     
    Desert Fish, Nov 22, 2019
    Desert Fish, Nov 22, 2019
    #2
  Nov 22, 2019 #3
    Sancus

    Sancus Gawd

    Messages:
    941
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2013
    Agreed.
     
    Sancus, Nov 22, 2019
    Sancus, Nov 22, 2019
    #3
  Nov 22, 2019 #4
    Archaea

    Archaea [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,650
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2004
    Why did you buy a gun slot monitor?

    ;)
     
    Archaea, Nov 22, 2019
    Archaea, Nov 22, 2019
    #4
  Nov 23, 2019 #5
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    Messages:
    16
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2014
    As I mentioned in my post above, gaming on a PC is much more intimate than just gaming via a console. For starters it’s much closer and the panels are built for this otherwise monitors would not exist and we would be gaming on small televisions instead - but this is only half true because once you start going beyond 27 monitors begin to become quite massive and burdensome to ingest.
    My ideal viewing is to be able to comfortably see everything on screen without having to move my eyes or neck. This is only possible via smaller screens. I’m saying this because I have never had a smaller UW than 34” and I have gone as large as 38”. I was actually considering another larger panel for this build as well until I became set on the 25”.

    secondly, vertical height doesn’t matter if you sit the pane close enough to you. With a pixel density of 111 compared to its 29/30” cousins 90~ ppi it’s not going to be burdensome to stare at closely and more importantly, unlike its 34” 1440P cousins who do share the same 111 PPI density it’s easier to run to output the SAME image.

    this panel is literally stress free.
     
    sosab, Nov 23, 2019
    sosab, Nov 23, 2019
    #5
    euskalzabe likes this.
  Nov 23, 2019 #6
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,766
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    Where can you buy this mysterious thing? when you put the model number into Google, this thread is the top result.

    No product page on LG's site or shopping links.
     
    defaultluser, Nov 23, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 23, 2019
    #6
  Nov 23, 2019 #7
    Sancus

    Sancus Gawd

    Messages:
    941
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2013
    The thread title refers to the fact that there's a number of versions of this, LM25UM57-p, 58, etc.
     
    Sancus, Nov 23, 2019
    Sancus, Nov 23, 2019
    #7
    defaultluser likes this.
  Nov 24, 2019 #8
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    Messages:
    16
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2014
    most recent model is the 25UM58-P
     
    sosab, Nov 24, 2019
    sosab, Nov 24, 2019
    #8
  Nov 24, 2019 #9
    CaptainClueless

    CaptainClueless n00b

    Messages:
    38
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2016
    Having used numerous size monitors over the years, I completely disagree. Size does matter, and 25" ultra wide is simply too damn small.
     
    CaptainClueless, Nov 24, 2019
    CaptainClueless, Nov 24, 2019
    #9
    Sancus likes this.
  Nov 24, 2019 #10
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,766
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    Yeah,having the same vertical screen space as a 20" equivalent is fine for office apps on a small desk, but going to be hrd to get into for gaming.

    If you have a small desk, this is easier to install/cheaper than two 20" monitors, but there's a good reason why gaming monitors tend to start at 24" 16:9!
     
    defaultluser, Nov 24, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 24, 2019
    #10
  Nov 25, 2019 #11
    HardUp4HardWare

    HardUp4HardWare [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,267
    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2005
    I had this before I upgraded to the ASUS PG348Q

    I agree with the OP 100% the LG 29" version of this and it was excellent. The colors and image quality was great. 25" seems a bit small but I know what he is saying. For the money it is an excellent budget display.
     
    HardUp4HardWare, Nov 25, 2019
    HardUp4HardWare, Nov 25, 2019
    #11
  Nov 25, 2019 #12
    DoubleTap

    DoubleTap 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,245
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2010
    I had one about 4 years ago - it made a great topper for an NV Surround system, but since I was running it through an older AVR using HDMI, I couldn't really use it at full resolution so I gave it to my dad. He seems to really like it.

    I didn't know it could do 75Hz, that would be nice - he just got an RTX 2060
     
    DoubleTap, Nov 25, 2019
    DoubleTap, Nov 25, 2019
    #12
  Nov 27, 2019 #13
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    Messages:
    16
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2014
    One of the most common arguments I encounter is about size when it comes to this monitor. Which is hard to press on because it’s personal experience. It’s like me lecturing you on how to sit in your car. I can’t do that. However what I can do is offer my honest advice.

    Usually what’s misunderstood is the understanding and correlation between monitor size and resolution. You can move up in monitor size however this does not mean you are actually getting an actual increase in useable screen. Rather the image just gets stretched out.

    The reason I like and actively promote the 25” UW as been the holy grail is because it’s combination of sizing, and resolution Is perfect for media consumption. It becomes Retina at a distance of 2.5 feet away. The closer you can view your monitor the more immersive it becomes as elements such as your desk, and peripherals are phased out. In addition not having to move your eyes or neck allows for continued and interrupted immersion.

    for reference my 34” UW is also retina at this same distance but because of the massive increase in size it is not feasible.

    my argument is, if you’re not able to see all of your monitor and intake it’s information in a given moment then you are not getting the visuals you paid for.
    This same argument is similar to traction control for cars. Every time your car spins the wheels you’re not getting the power you paid for. but rather a panel that you can actively see everything without eye movement means you are in fact getting your money’s worth.

    if my eyes spend 200 hours looking at a panel I would not want for only 60% of those hours to apply to only the center of the screen.



    Thanks for getting my point.

    what I’m trying to advertise here is, size doesn’t matter if you know how to set the viewing distance up. I might sound crazy, but I’m not joking, when I say this monitor has given me the best gaming experience I have had in a long time it’s so comfortable.

    my biggest issue with my 34” Uws was having to put them so far back to consume the entire screen.

    yep! It also has freesync. All he has to do is update the firmware and OC the panel. Some people have mentioned PCs as high as 85 hz on it. The freesync range is 48-75 though so no LFC but with the 2560 x 1080 I don’t think that’s needed.

    this is also why I like this panel so much. High ppi.
     
    Last edited: Nov 27, 2019
    sosab, Nov 27, 2019
    sosab, Nov 27, 2019
    #13
  Nov 28, 2019 #14
    CaptainClueless

    CaptainClueless n00b

    Messages:
    38
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2016
    No, it's not. Most people, myself included, understand the concept of pixel density.
    Stretched out? Are you changing aspect ratios? Why are things being stretched?
    It becomes an Apple product marketing word once you hit 2.5 feet? Interesting. Very interesting.
    Sitting 2.5 feet away from a 34" monitor isn't feasible? How is it not? That's pretty ideal.
    I don't see how looking at a tiny screen is "immersive". I'm not going to disagree that gaming on a smaller screen would be beneficial because it's easier to focus on, because I think it would help. For me, 40" definitely felt a bit too big. Moving down to a 32" display certainly helped, and going further down to the normal 27" size would probably further help if I were a diehard competitive gamer. But I'd be lying out of ass if I tried saying the smaller 32" display is somehow MORE immersive. Because it's not.

    For reference, I sit about 2.5 feet away from my displays. Using a 25" would S U C K. I sit a similar distance from 2x 24" 1080p monitors at work, and while it's fine, I'd love larger screens. I'd love a higher resolution more for the sole sake of productivity, but I certainly wouldn't complain if I walked in one morning and had larger 1080p monitors.
    No, not even close.
     
    CaptainClueless, Nov 28, 2019
    CaptainClueless, Nov 28, 2019
    #14
    Desert Fish likes this.
  Dec 24, 2019 at 10:25 PM #15
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    Messages:
    16
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2014
    back with an updated review:

    in comparison to my previous CF791 setup. I prefer this one 100x more. I’m a gamer and don’t so much outside of that so this monitor is designed to fulfill that purpose easily.
    This is why I chose this monitor. I was looking to do 16:9 gaming for this build. Ideally I was going to do 2080 Ti + LG 32UD99 ( I might end up doing this in the future) however when I was checking out some 21:9 screenshots I decided against 16:9. 21:9 is just much more natural on the eyes. I opted to get the Radeon VII because I got it for a good price over the 5700 XT. The reasoning behind this is so I could use a Freesync monitor with the appropriate hardware. As I was coming away from a 1080 Ti build, which worked for the cf791 In terms of just raw power and hitting the 100 FPS cap.

    The biggest problem, no pun intended, was finding a proper panel size. I’m very familiar with 34” ultrawides having had quite a few of them. However those monitors are quite massive. I could never properly place my 34”s away far enough to have a comfortable picture. They certainly require inch for inch distance from the user. I would say they need about 3 feet minimum to be viewed properly. Heres a photo of comparisons between my old 34” and my 25” for reference.. the CF791 is on the bottom with a 24” deep desk, the 25UM58 is on a 20” deep desk


    AED3C22D-31D8-4CAF-A2B0-E798DFC17B37.jpeg


    The 25UM58 is a really nice monitor for this specific purpose. It’s a 21:9 monitor that mimics the 16:9 “viewing experience” well. It’s about as wide as a 27” but about as tall as a 20” monitor. It’s so awesome. It also allows for shallow viewing experience as I sit within arms length of this monitor and am able to take in the entire picture without having to move eyes. I bought the monitor and desk together and planned the distances out.

    The best part is the resolution, 256 x 1080 at this size provides 111 PPi, which is second highest to the 5K ultrawides, with the 1440P panels following behind. So the pixel density is there as well for that up close viewing, in addition to this, UWFHD, is half the pixel weight nearly of UWQHD, so the resources to push it aren’t that taxing.

    The problem is cost. 25” UWs costs between 120-150 with MSRP of $200. This specific size panel is only made by LG. The issue is, if they were to give this panel 100/120 hz it would cannibalize the 29”/34” market. This is my theory. Once you step into the 34” market you start seeing 500/600/700 panels, even more depending on the tech added on. In comparison, I could buy, 8 of these for the price I paid for my AW3418DW.. and the only difference between that monitor and this one is it’s much larger, harder to run and can do 120 Hz with an OC.

    I would like to see this product line updated. Atleast 85/95 Hz. That’s literally all it needs. It’s already a solid panel, the color accuracy is there, no back lighting issues. They’ve been selling the thing 5 years too so it’s def reaches product maturity. They recently updated it to have 75 hz/Freesync in 2016.. so here’s hope to another refresh soon.
     
    sosab, Dec 24, 2019 at 10:25 PM
    sosab, Dec 24, 2019 at 10:25 PM
    #15