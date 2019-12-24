LG 25UM5x - black sheep of the UWs

“It’s too small.” “it’s only 75 hz” ”Its cheap.” “It’s only 1080p” If you google this panel you’ll probably hear those things a lot. In that same sense, let’s look at the season of winter. “It’s too cold.” You’ll hear some say. “The snow is unbearable!” Many will also say. But then you think of the special, unique things that makes winter, winter, in most places that experiences a decent winter, like: Hot chocolate, ice fishing, sledding, snow boarding, ice skiing, snowball fights.. and so forth. The aptitude of the average consumer often stumps me. Let’s analyze this panel a little bit closer. it has a display height of 9.85 inches with a width of 23”. At work, I personally use, 2x 21.5” monitors. Which I sit about 2 feet away from and even at such a close distance both monitors stretch out of my main vision into the peripheral area.. It was this observation that made me switch my panel hunt from 32/34” monitors to the “lowly” 25” LG. Let’s check out its specs. Fluctuates between $120-150 AH-IPS TRUE 8 bit no frc 75 Hz (requires OC) Freesync with a range of 48-75Hz 111 PPI/DPI 99% sRGB, no over saturated “Quantum dot” shit. It’s because of Quantum dot I thought my OLED tv looked washed out when I hooked it up to my PC. But that’s besides the point. it also has a Somewhat modern design with 3 sides being without an extruding bezel. And finally It’s the only panel in the world of this nature. I’m sure I missed some other keynotes but you get the idea. what really throws people off though is the specs. But it’s actually offers a very comfortable viewing experience when used. The high pixel density and squat size means you can have the monitor closer. It fills your vision and it seems so natural you don’t have to move your eyes to see information being presented to you in outer portions of the screen. it doesn’t have 120 hz, or even 100 hz but it does offer 75 and I’d be damned if that’s not good considering most of us have our roots at 30 hz and below and we all agree anything above 60 is to be grateful of. returning to the size, you HAVE to use this with a monitor arm. Have a closed off back for a desk? Pull out the drill and grommet mount. There shall be no other way to use it. The arm is what allows the monitor to sit in that perfect viewing range. Thanks to the IPS technology used you won’t have to worry about color shift. and before you begin to think I’m just some filthy casual whose trying to get off on building a 1080P build. My specs are as followed: 32 GB DDR4 Radeon VII I9 9900K Ax1200i 3440 x 1440P which is a staggering 80% increase alone in pixels just from 2560 x 1080p, coming from FHD it’s well over a double in pixel count for the same pixel density and image rendered yet the panel has to be placed much further away, costs upwards to ten times as much or more, and taxes your system magnitudes more. PC gaming isn’t really multiplayer physically. It’s way more intimate than console gaming which is why we use monitors and not television sets. It’s so much more comfortable being able to be closer to your screen. No pun intended. When I first set out for this build I was originally aiming to do 4K/60 with a 2080 Ti, I hadn’t decided on the panel but i likely would’ve ended up with the LG 32UD99. I also had my eyes on 38”. Because I was going to buy a desk to fit the setup I was looking at desk depths of 30” and greater. I scrapped that and then one morning I woke up and I thought about the LG 25” it crossed my mind randomly. Shot over to micro center and bought it. I knew it was the one when I saw the box size alone. I was able to combine a 20” deep, 48 inch wide desk along with a monitor arm. It’s right in the middle with a lil under a foot of space between each side for speakers. I sat my pc off to the side. As soon as I booted it up i immediately wrote an email to Lg urging them to modernize this line. it doesn’t get bright but I don’t have a sun bathed room during most hours of the day. Also, I never game in pitch blackness so I’ve never even seen BLB occur.. So to those of you shopping for monitors remember, size isn’t always what matters.