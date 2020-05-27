LG 24BK400H-B 24" Black LCD Monitor 1920 x 1080 FreeSync 75Hz 1ms HDMI VGA

F

FOSS-I

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2020
Messages
24
Any thoughts or comments on this model? I ask because though it's TN, and seemingly nothing special, the reviews are surprisingly good. One says:

Pros: I just want to start off by saying that this monitor is seriously the greatest value that I've ever seen for the specs that it has.
-FreeSync
-75Mhz
-1ms response time
This thing is a beast for the price! I had to buy two, even though I didn't need it. That's how good this monitor is.

Cons: there are none, it's THAT good

Overall Review: 10/10 would buy again
 
