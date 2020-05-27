LG 24BK400H-B 24" Black LCD Monitor 1920 x 1080 FreeSync 75Hz 1ms HDMI VGA

Any thoughts or comments on this model? I ask because though it's TN, and seemingly nothing special, the reviews are surprisingly good. One says:



Pros: I just want to start off by saying that this monitor is seriously the greatest value that I've ever seen for the specs that it has.

-FreeSync

-75Mhz

-1ms response time

This thing is a beast for the price! I had to buy two, even though I didn't need it. That's how good this monitor is.



Cons: there are none, it's THAT good



Overall Review: 10/10 would buy again