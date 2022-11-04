LF: Graphics Cards, CPU's, Motherboards for High School Esports Team

Hello [H]



I'm hoping this posting this is in the right spot, I currently coach/advise an Esports team at the school that I work at. We have a few (6) Alienware desktops that were purchased a few years ago for the program. I put together a few other systems that can play the games that the teams compete in (Valorant and Overwatch) but are borderline able to play the games. Dell T3500 desktops with Quadro 600 Graphics Cards. I'm putting a feeler out there to see if anyone has any older hardware that they may wish to get rid of that might benefit the program. Cheap or free would be best. Any cost would be coming out of my own pocket. Thanks [H]!