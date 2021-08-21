Lexmark color printer sucks up too much toner

Stress-free printing with EcoTank — up to 2 years of ink included in the box, for fewer out-of-ink frustrations2

Less waste — one set of replacement bottles equivalent to about 80 individual cartridges4; select replacement sets include enough ink to print up to 7,500 pages black/6,000 pages color3

Save up to 90% with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges1 — that’s about 1 cent per color ISO page vs. about 20 cents with cartridges1 Click to expand...

a guy had a monochrome lexmark printer last at least 7 year, it finally dies, this old monochrome toner is replaced once every 2 yr and business is really good during that time (say $240 / toner)so he upgrades to a color multi-function color laser, so happen business slows down seriously. But the high yield toner is replaced once every few months ($100/toner)what's the solution? is that the new trend or a co. specific problem w/ lexmark?he's thinking of switching to that Epson Eco tank because the ad. says: