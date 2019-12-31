Lexip Ceramic Glide Feet - $9.99

    https://www.amazon.com/Ceramic-mous...t&qid=1577829756&sprefix=lexip,aps,181&sr=8-7

    Normally 19.99.

    Bought for same price at Bestbuy (9.99)

    On cloth pads these glide great and are quiet. Hard surfaces are very loud. Also some people complain that mouse does not track well after installing them, I think they are putting them on top of the original skids as I'm going around the original skids to the mouse body.

    Can confirm they work on Logitech G203, G602, G5.

    Currently using my old G5 with a SteelSeries QCK Mini mouse pad.
     
