Lexar 480GB SSD $12.98 on Amazon, other models also $12

EDIT: Looks like it's a Business Price so you need a Business account to get the $12 price.

The 128GB NS100, 240GB NQ100 are also $12.xx
The 512GB and 1TB are $23 and $44.
not bad if you want to add an SSD to an older system or just to mess around with,
Well, that deal did not last very long.

Edit: I just noticed the Prime next to the price so, I am guessing you need a Prime membership to get this price, is this correct? Thanks.
 
