Lexar 480GB SSD $12.98 on Amazon, other models also $12

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 20,049
EDIT: Looks like it's a Business Price so you need a Business account to get the $12 price.
The 128GB NS100, 240GB NQ100 are also $12.xx
The 512GB and 1TB are $23 and $44.
not bad if you want to add an SSD to an older system or just to mess around with,
Amazon Link
The 128GB NS100, 240GB NQ100 are also $12.xx
The 512GB and 1TB are $23 and $44.
not bad if you want to add an SSD to an older system or just to mess around with,
Amazon Link
Last edited: