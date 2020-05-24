Let's take a short look at Qubes OS

stinger608

stinger608

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
5,473
Explaining Computers takes a short look (about 17 minutes) at this newer idea called Qubes OS.

What is it? It's a OS system that is primarily built and set as a security oriented operating system that has many many virtual machines.

This would be very handy during this trying time if a person is stuck at home working.

But enough of the babbling lets get to the actual video review of this very cool operating system.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top