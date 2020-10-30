Let's have a discussion about Smart Access Memory (SAM) and Performance Reviews

BrotherMichigan
If independent reviews confirm that Zen 3 CPUs really do provide the best gaming performance and the majority of hardware reviewers then base their GPU review setups on this platform (as they should in this case), do you think that SAM should be enabled by default on all of these platforms, or should it be treated more like DLSS, having its performance explored separately from the general performance of the particular GPUs under test?