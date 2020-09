Let’s determine which 30x0 cards have more than one HDMI 2.1 port.

Let’s determine which 30x0 cards have more than one 2.1 HDMI port in case someone wants to run multiple displays. (IE OLED monitor, and TV/Projector, or triple screen NVSurround) on HDMI.





I know Gigabyte is offering more than one HDMI.



1 HDMI

Nvidia FE (all models)

EVGA (all models)

MSI 3080 Gaming X Trio

PNY 3080 XLR8

PNY 3090 XLR8



2 HDMI

Asus 3080 Strix



3 HDMI

Gigabyte 3080 AORUS Xtreme