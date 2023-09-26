Let the incompatible memory standard war begin. LPCAMM vs CAMM

In this corner, with the Green trunks, we have Samsung with LPCAMM
https://www.anandtech.com/show/2106...lity-samsung-introduces-lpcamm-memory-modules
And on the opposite we have Dell-Intel sporting the Blue, with CAMM
https://www.pcmag.com/news/what-is-camm-perhaps-the-future-look-of-memory-in-laptops
JEDEC has decided to take a back seat in this one and let them duke it out.
Despite the name similarities, they are incompatible in every possible way, so let's see who wins this one out.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/2106...lity-samsung-introduces-lpcamm-memory-modules
And on the opposite we have Dell-Intel sporting the Blue, with CAMM
https://www.pcmag.com/news/what-is-camm-perhaps-the-future-look-of-memory-in-laptops
JEDEC has decided to take a back seat in this one and let them duke it out.
Despite the name similarities, they are incompatible in every possible way, so let's see who wins this one out.