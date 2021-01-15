Lenovo Y25-25 vs Viewsonic VX2458P

I've had a 3007WFP-HC (30"/1600p/60hz/8ms) for 12 years now and its showing its age when it comes to playing high-paced FPS games.
I'm looking for a second monitor to go alongside it.
I've narrowed my options down to a 24" TN 1ms vs a 24" IPS 4ms (?)
The best ones I've found are the Viewsonic VX2458P and the Lenovo Y25-25, the latter being almost twice as expensive around me.
On the one hand, the TN has a lower response time, but on the other hand the IPS has the color accuracy and viewing angles I'm so accustomed to.
On the one hand, going from 8ms to 4ms is still a huge difference, but on the other hand TN panels seem to have come a long way in terms of quality.
Wanted to know what you guys thought.
Thanks
