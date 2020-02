Lenovo X1 Extreme Gen 1 - Loaded

I am selling my X1 Extreme Gen 1 laptop after moving to the new 16" MBP. I upgraded the machine to 32GB Corsair RAM plus added another 1TB 970 Pro SSD as boot drive. This machine makes for a great Linux dual boot machine (I ran Pop!_OS on it for a while without issues).Specs:● Processor: 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8850H 6 core processor with vPro™ (2.60GHz, up to 4.30GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 9MB Cache)● Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64● Display Type: 15.6” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS multi-touch, anti-reflective, 400nits● Memory: 32 GB DDR4 2666MHz● Hard Drive: 512 GB Solid State Drive, PCIe-NVME OPAL2.0 M.2 + 1TB NVMe Samsung 970 Pro SSD● Warranty: 1 Year Depot or Carry-in● AC Adapter: 135W AC Adapter● Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB● Battery: 4 cell Li-Polymer 80Wh● Camera: IR & 720p HD Camera with microphone● Fingerprint Reader: Fingerprint Reader● Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard - US English● Wireless: Intel 9560 802.11AC vPro (2 x 2) & Bluetooth 5.0I will include a second 135W power adapter for good measure. Comes with original box and packaging, plus the Lenovo pen that works with the touch screen.Asking $1,250 OBO net via Paypal. PM with questions. Heat @ VVega