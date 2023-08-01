Lenovo working on 8" gaming handheld — Legion Go

Lenovo is working on a Windows PC gaming handheld called the 'Legion Go'As of right now, there's no indication on timing for official announcements or launch windows.
According to our (Windows Central) sources, Lenovo is working on a handheld gaming PC dubbed 'Legion Go,' and it will sport Windows 11 for maximum PC gaming compatibility.
According to our information, the Legion Go could sport an 8-inch screen, making it larger than the ASUS ROG Ally or the Steam Deck, both of which have a 7-inch display. PC and console games ported to PC are often designed for larger monitors or even TVs, and on smaller screens, UI elements can be difficult to see, especially if the game doesn't have a UI scaling option. A larger display could give the Legion Go a decent advantage over its competitors if it remains lightweight and balanced, which of course remains to be seen.