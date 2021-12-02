Lenovo V15 i3-1005G1/8GB/256/Win10 screen wakes up on its own

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,284
Hello. My laptop is

Lenovo V15 i3-1005G1/8GB/256/Win10.


I have installed Windows 10. Also power settings: Screen goes to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity. And yes its working.
Yesterday after 10 minutes screen goes off, i dont touch mouse anything. And in some moment he wakes up on its own,itself. Why? Maybe it was mouse itself or it happens? Thanks


On background i had Google Chrome opened with 2 sites only.
 
