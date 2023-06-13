Lenovo Unveils ThinkSmart View Plus Display, Certified for Microsoft Teams

erek
Pretty schmick. it's like a Direct Native Teams Computer
"The new smart collaboration solution also offers hotdesking capabilities, allowing employees to quickly locate flexible workspaces to touch down and make calls, set up ad-hoc meetings, or sign into their personal Teams experience. Once signed-in, employees can enjoy smooth transitions from their home office to work office without a complicated set-up, all while having a customized Teams experience. Upon sign out, user's personal information is removed from the device—minimizing security risks.
So users can explore big ideas together, the ThinkSmart View Plus features a passive stylus pen and a Microsoft whiteboard application. Users can also hear and be heard more clearly with a premium soundbar with two 5 W speakers and four-mic array, while the 4K IRGB camera with auto framing and AI security features deliver crisp, clear images.
"The ThinkSmart View Plus is designed with the functionality to help increase productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction," said Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo. "And with the Lenovo ThinkSmart View Plus now certified for Microsoft Teams Display, customers know they have a high-quality advanced collaboration solution to empower team members.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310037/...ew-plus-display-certified-for-microsoft-teams
