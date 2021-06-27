Lenovo ThinkVision P40w-20 - 40" UltraWide (Curved) 5120x2160 IPS at 75hz

Can't believe I missed this, seems to be the first 5K ultrawide with a refresh rate higher than 60hz!

Still not the ideal minimum of 100hz, but baby steps are better than nothing. Meant to be available this month.

https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/l...irst-intel-amt-capable-thunderbolt-4-monitor/

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7801...ide-21-9-monitor-with-75hz-refresh/index.html

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/lenovo-p40w-20-ultrawide-curved-monitor

https://videocardz.com/press-releas...-5k-75hz-monitor-with-thunderbolt-4-connector

