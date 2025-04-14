Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Intel 165U, OLED Touch, 32GB, 1TB, Premier Support Until 06/26

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,604
Selling my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. Lightly used for less than a year old. Excellent condition. Has upgraded Premier warranty until 06/24/2026

Currently the only X1 you can get with hi-res OLED and touchscreen.

Comes with original box and accessories.

Specs

Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 165U vPro® Processor (E-cores up to 3.80 GHz P-cores up to 4.90 GHz)

Operating System Windows 11 Home 64

Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X-6400MHz (Soldered)

Solid State Drive 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal

Display 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, Anti-Glare/Anti Reflection/Anti Smudge, Touch, HDR 500, 100%DCI-P3, 400 nits, 120Hz, Low Blue Light

Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 7 BE200 2x2 BE vPro® & Bluetooth® 5.3

Asking $1700 Shipped to Continental US

Zelle or Venmo. PayPal must add G&S fee

Send offers :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top