Lenovo T14s "build your" own - used 2 TB Samsung 970

So I just got a new laptop, Lenovo T14s. I have always ordered "build your own" Lenovo laptops over the years with minimal RAM and storage, because I could add RAM and storage much cheaper than the Lenovo pricing.Like many other recent model laptops, the RAM is soldered in, and not upgradeable. However, the base storage is 250 GB NVMe, with a $500+ bump to 1 TB, the max offered. So I got a Samsung 970NVMe drive and the machine works just fine. The very first time I booted up this system, it took a really long time before I even saw the LENOVO boot up splash screen. The extra TB saves me from schlepping around an external HDD, which is what I had to do with my 2017 Lenovo T560.Maybe if SSD prices drop dramatically, according to a recent forum post, I could even go for a 4 TB or 8 TB drive.