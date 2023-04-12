Lenovo T14 Gen 2 Touch 11th Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Vpro 256GB SSD 8GB RAM Warranty

I have a lot. H price for $400 shipped.



Processor

1x 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® Processor(Core i5-1145G7 vPro)

Memory

2 x 8 (16GB) DDR4-3200

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro 64(EN:English)

Hard Drive

1x 256GBPCIeOPAL2

Wireless Network

1x Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2x2 AX; Bluetooth® 5.1 or above

Ports

1x Combo audio/microphone jack; HDMI 2.0; 2x TBT4 (DP 1.4a

USB 3.2

CIO

PD); 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A); 1x Mechanical Docking Connector; Kensington lock; Micro SD Card Reader; Ethernet

Camera

1x 720P HD with Dual Array Microphone & ThinkShutter

Graphics

1x Intel UHD Graphics

Monitor

14.0 FHD Touch

Form Factor

Notebook

Included Warranty

3CourierCarryin

Included Service

Keep your Drive



Easy to upgrade, will do it for you for cost (ram to 16GB is about $20, SSDs are silly cheap, backlit keyboard is about $50, etc).



No password in BIOS. These have never been deployed.