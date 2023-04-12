Lenovo T14 Gen 2 Touch 11th Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Vpro 256GB SSD 8GB RAM Warranty

P

pvtgoose

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2004
Messages
181
I have a lot. H price for $400 shipped.

Processor
1x 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® Processor(Core i5-1145G7 vPro)
Memory
2 x 8 (16GB) DDR4-3200
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64(EN:English)
Hard Drive
1x 256GBPCIeOPAL2
Wireless Network
1x Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2x2 AX; Bluetooth® 5.1 or above
Ports
1x Combo audio/microphone jack; HDMI 2.0; 2x TBT4 (DP 1.4a
USB 3.2
CIO
PD); 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A); 1x Mechanical Docking Connector; Kensington lock; Micro SD Card Reader; Ethernet
Camera
1x 720P HD with Dual Array Microphone & ThinkShutter
Graphics
1x Intel UHD Graphics
Monitor
14.0 FHD Touch
Form Factor
Notebook
Included Warranty
3CourierCarryin
Included Service
Keep your Drive

Easy to upgrade, will do it for you for cost (ram to 16GB is about $20, SSDs are silly cheap, backlit keyboard is about $50, etc).

No password in BIOS. These have never been deployed.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230324_151022671.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151022671.jpg
    457.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151040162.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151040162.jpg
    754.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151050556.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151050556.jpg
    459.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151114683.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151114683.jpg
    229.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151124442.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151124442.jpg
    410.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151136715.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151136715.jpg
    369 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151246930.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151246930.jpg
    360.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230324_151423321.jpg
    PXL_20230324_151423321.jpg
    312 KB · Views: 0
