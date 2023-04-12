Lenovo T14 Gen 2 Touch 11th Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Vpro 256GB SSD 8GB RAM Warranty

I have a lot. H price for $400 shipped.
Processor
1x 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® Processor(Core i5-1145G7 vPro)
Memory
2 x 8 (16GB) DDR4-3200
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64(EN:English)
Hard Drive
1x 256GBPCIeOPAL2
Wireless Network
1x Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2x2 AX; Bluetooth® 5.1 or above
Ports
1x Combo audio/microphone jack; HDMI 2.0; 2x TBT4 (DP 1.4a
USB 3.2
CIO
PD); 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A); 1x Mechanical Docking Connector; Kensington lock; Micro SD Card Reader; Ethernet
Camera
1x 720P HD with Dual Array Microphone & ThinkShutter
Graphics
1x Intel UHD Graphics
Monitor
14.0 FHD Touch
Form Factor
Notebook
Included Warranty
3CourierCarryin
Included Service
Keep your Drive
Easy to upgrade, will do it for you for cost (ram to 16GB is about $20, SSDs are silly cheap, backlit keyboard is about $50, etc).
No password in BIOS. These have never been deployed.
