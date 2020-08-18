Lenovo P71 getting tired - P73 or other options?

Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:

$2-4k USD

Are you open to refurbs/used?

NEW

How would you prioritize form factor (ultrabook, 2-in-1, etc.), build quality, performance, and battery life?

#1 Performance, #2 Build Quality, What's battery life?

How important is weight and thinness to you?

Bring on the diesel truck





Do you have a preferred screen size? If indifferent, put N/A.

17"

Are you doing any CAD/video editing/photo editing/gaming? List which programs/games you desire to run.

Solidworks - complex assemblies, Adobe CC suite, VMs, large, simple file scripts that frequently cap RAM

If you're gaming, do you have certain games you want to play? At what settings and FPS do you want?

I think any machines that runs the above will run the basic RTS games I play

Any specific requirements such as good keyboard, reliable build quality, touch-screen, finger-print reader, optical drive or good input devices (keyboard/touchpad)?

I use external monitors, keyboard and mouse





Leave any finishing thoughts here that you may feel are necessary and beneficial to the discussion.

I've had success with the P71 (7820HQ, 32GB ram, P3000). Reviews I can find on the P73 say the thermal management is worse than earlier generations, it is not available with 10th gen Intel or any Ryzen options. I am trying to make a decision between the P73 and similar machines. Does anyone use an Alienware m17 as a workstation? They seem to have everything I want. Which Dell Precision 17 is comparable to the Lenovo P series? There really aren't a lot of good comparisons/shootouts on these big machines. HP? Any other ideas?

I have a weird use case where I am doing heavy desktop work at clients as a consultant. Currently have a P71 I bought when they came out that has a few issues (warranty is over).