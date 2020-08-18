Lenovo P71 getting tired - P73 or other options?

QuiteSufficient
I have a weird use case where I am doing heavy desktop work at clients as a consultant. Currently have a P71 I bought when they came out that has a few issues (warranty is over).
- Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:
$2-4k USD
- Are you open to refurbs/used?
NEW
- How would you prioritize form factor (ultrabook, 2-in-1, etc.), build quality, performance, and battery life?
#1 Performance, #2 Build Quality, What's battery life?
- How important is weight and thinness to you?
- Bring on the diesel truck
- Do you have a preferred screen size? If indifferent, put N/A.
17"
- Are you doing any CAD/video editing/photo editing/gaming? List which programs/games you desire to run.
Solidworks - complex assemblies, Adobe CC suite, VMs, large, simple file scripts that frequently cap RAM
- If you're gaming, do you have certain games you want to play? At what settings and FPS do you want?
I think any machines that runs the above will run the basic RTS games I play
- Any specific requirements such as good keyboard, reliable build quality, touch-screen, finger-print reader, optical drive or good input devices (keyboard/touchpad)?
- I use external monitors, keyboard and mouse
- Leave any finishing thoughts here that you may feel are necessary and beneficial to the discussion.
- I've had success with the P71 (7820HQ, 32GB ram, P3000). Reviews I can find on the P73 say the thermal management is worse than earlier generations, it is not available with 10th gen Intel or any Ryzen options. I am trying to make a decision between the P73 and similar machines. Does anyone use an Alienware m17 as a workstation? They seem to have everything I want. Which Dell Precision 17 is comparable to the Lenovo P series? There really aren't a lot of good comparisons/shootouts on these big machines. HP? Any other ideas?