Lenovo P71 getting tired - P73 or other options?

I have a weird use case where I am doing heavy desktop work at clients as a consultant. Currently have a P71 I bought when they came out that has a few issues (warranty is over).
  • Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:
    $2-4k USD

  • Are you open to refurbs/used?
    NEW

  • How would you prioritize form factor (ultrabook, 2-in-1, etc.), build quality, performance, and battery life?
    #1 Performance, #2 Build Quality, What's battery life?

  • How important is weight and thinness to you?
  • Bring on the diesel truck

  • Do you have a preferred screen size? If indifferent, put N/A.
    17"

  • Are you doing any CAD/video editing/photo editing/gaming? List which programs/games you desire to run.
    Solidworks - complex assemblies, Adobe CC suite, VMs, large, simple file scripts that frequently cap RAM

  • If you're gaming, do you have certain games you want to play? At what settings and FPS do you want?
    I think any machines that runs the above will run the basic RTS games I play

  • Any specific requirements such as good keyboard, reliable build quality, touch-screen, finger-print reader, optical drive or good input devices (keyboard/touchpad)?
  • I use external monitors, keyboard and mouse

  • Leave any finishing thoughts here that you may feel are necessary and beneficial to the discussion.
  • I've had success with the P71 (7820HQ, 32GB ram, P3000). Reviews I can find on the P73 say the thermal management is worse than earlier generations, it is not available with 10th gen Intel or any Ryzen options. I am trying to make a decision between the P73 and similar machines. Does anyone use an Alienware m17 as a workstation? They seem to have everything I want. Which Dell Precision 17 is comparable to the Lenovo P series? There really aren't a lot of good comparisons/shootouts on these big machines. HP? Any other ideas?
 
