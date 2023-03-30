Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 tablet 120Hz OLED screen, 128GB, $218 free ship

Scream And Fly
Pretty damn hot deal for this tablet, especially when you consider it has a 120Hz OLED screen at 2560 x 1536. It has a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T, which is a really fast upper-midrange SOC. 128GB, 4GB RAM.
It's at Walmart online, $218, free 2-day shipping.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Lenovo-T...ouch-420-nits-4GB-128GB-Android-12/1670634870
