Lenovo Outlet (US) - IdeaPad 1 14" HD N4020 4GB 64GB eMMC $94.95

S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,235
Taken from another forum. :D

Search Lenovo Outlet. Part Number 81VU0079US

https://www.lenovo.com/us/outletus/en/p/laptops/ideapad/ideapad-100/ideapad-1i-14igl-5/81vu0079us

Features
  • Intel® Pentium® processor & long-lasting battery
  • Lightweight & portable at 1.4kg / 3.09lbs with 14" HD display
  • Includes 1 year Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription
Key Details

  • Processor : Intel Celeron N4020 Processor (2C / 2T, 1.1 / 2.8GHz, 4MB)
  • Operating System : Windows 10 Home in S mode, English
  • Graphics : Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Memory : 4GB DDR4 2400MHz soldered to systemboard
  • Storage : 64GB eMMC 5.1 on systemboard
  • Display : 14" HD (1366 x 768), TN, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 220 nits, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel
  • Warranty : 1 Year Standard Depot Warranty
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top