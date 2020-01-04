Lenovo Miix 720 FS/FT

    I have a Lenovo Miix 720 I have used for taking notes and travel that I no longer use. Great alternative to a surface pro.

    Specs:
    core m3 Skylake based
    250gb Samsung evo ssd
    8gb ram
    Detachable Keyboard mouse
    Charger
    Also have a blue Gumdrop Armor Shell
    Have the Lenovo Pen for taking notes and sketching, and a glass screen protector since day one.
    Can throw in a logitech bluetooth mouse if wanted.

    Looking for $330 plus shipping or wanting to trade for a VR capable GPU like 1080, 2070, 5700.

    Let me know what you have. Will put up pics shortly.
     
