Lenovo Miix 720 FS/FT

I have a Lenovo Miix 720 I have used for taking notes and travel that I no longer use. Great alternative to a surface pro. Specs: core m3 Skylake based 250gb Samsung evo ssd 8gb ram Detachable Keyboard mouse Charger Also have a blue Gumdrop Armor Shell Have the Lenovo Pen for taking notes and sketching, and a glass screen protector since day one. Can throw in a logitech bluetooth mouse if wanted. Looking for $330 plus shipping or wanting to trade for a VR capable GPU like 1080, 2070, 5700. Let me know what you have. Will put up pics shortly.