Lenovo Legion Y27gq - 240 Hz / 2560x1440 G-Sync

Spectacular visuals for extreme gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and advanced @nvidiaG-SYNC HDR technology. #LenovoCES


The Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 combines the extreme refresh rate of 240Hz, the fastest response time of 0.5ms, and the
advanced NVIDIA ®️ G-SYNC™ R3 technology for an insanely fast and smooth gaming experience. Minimized screen tearing,
display stutter, and input lag allow you to enjoy distraction-free gaming. With enhanced responsiveness and reduced motion
blur you can take full advantage of the crucial split-seconds during fast-paced gaming sessions.


 
I'm confused about what this is? Gsync HDR? So this TN panel is gonna be DisplayHDR 1000 compliant(which is required for Gsync HDR last I checked..) or..what?
 
It won't be a "G-Sync Ultimate" monitor, that requires 1000 nit FALD back-light. It will simply be a G-Sync monitor that can pass along HDR signal to a regular edge lit display at normal brightness.
 
I'm interested if there's no banding. I can tolerate crappy viewing angles for a good resolution and super-high refresh rate.
 
That's a good point, I wonder if they upgraded the standard 6 bit+FRC TN to something like 8 bit+FRC.
 
This won't be the only Manufacture to use the panel. I bet ASUS , MSI and others will be right behind this announcement. This is what I have been waiting for though. I am somewhat of a casual competitve FPS gamer and welcome the 2K at 240Hz at .5ms.
 
Ya I can see monitors with this panel becoming the high end competitive gamer's monitor. 240 Hz 1440p with 3ms (0.5 with OD) TN is pretty sweet. I'm sure they will come out with a ~24" 1080p version but man does 1080p look terrible.
 
Got this baby in. Wow, definitely on a new level for TN motion clarity and speed. Noticeably better motion clarity than any other sample and hold display I've used. Due to no strobe-cross talk or overdrive artifacts, right up there with the motion clarity of mid-tier back-light strobe monitors. All with perfect G-Sync and high brightness.
 
Vega said:
Got this baby in. Wow, definitely on a new level for TN motion clarity and speed. Noticeably better motion clarity than any other sample and hold display I've used. Due to no strobe-cross talk or overdrive artifacts, right up there with the motion clarity of mid-tier back-light strobe monitors. All with perfect G-Sync and high brightness.
How is it for a TN? I'm guessing next to IPS or VA it's still obviously not up to that level? At 27" I always found TN gamma shift obvious even sat directly in front of it.

Where did you get it from?
 
Contrast/colors are quite good for a TN panel. Normal TN viewing angles and sub-par AR film. I prefer TN over IPS though for gaming as IPS glow/BLB really gets to me. This thing is all about high refresh/FPS motion clarity.

Lenovo web store direct.
 
I have Y27q-20 (165Hz, "1ms") which uses the new LG nanoIPS panel. Oh boy this is great. Never seen IPS that comes even close. Motion clarity is incredible without overshoot issues (actually even with overdrive off the response time is impressive). Also incredible viewing angles and colour accuracy. Pretty much the perfect display for now while waiting for mini led and >=144Hz 4K displays.
 
I have the HP Omen X27 which I believe uses the same 1440p 240Hz panel as this Lenovo. I agree that this new panel is definitely a step up in terms of sample and hold motion clarity, and the Omen even manages to have very clean motion while being set to the highest overdrive profile, something I wasn't expecting. The Lenovo probably edges it out just a bit more though due to having that finely controlled gsync overdrive.
 
Vega said:
Contrast/colors are quite good for a TN panel. Normal TN viewing angles and sub-par AR film. I prefer TN over IPS though for gaming as IPS glow/BLB really gets to me. This thing is all about high refresh/FPS motion clarity.
Any banding like previous model TN displays?
 
I’ve seen some comments say that black levels on this TN panel rival VA monitors, and that it’s colors (though perhaps not accurate) are more vibrant than Samsung’s VAs.

This seemed pretty far-fetched to me. What would you say?
 
Panel said:
I’ve seen some comments say that black levels on this TN panel rival VA monitors, and that it’s colors (though perhaps not accurate) are more vibrant than Samsung’s VAs.

This seemed pretty far-fetched to me. What would you say?
There is absolutely no way the black levels are close to a VA panel lmao. As for colors, it is very good and honestly that has been the case with TN panels since the original PG278. I guess the biggest improvement when it comes to colors is that this new panel brings in wide color gamut into the mix now which some people might prefer while every other TN panel is limited to just sRGB only.
 
MistaSparkul said:
There is absolutely no way the black levels are close to a VA panel lmao. As for colors, it is very good and honestly that has been the case with TN panels since the original PG278. I guess the biggest improvement when it comes to colors is that this new panel brings in wide color gamut into the mix now which some people might prefer while every other TN panel is limited to just sRGB only.
Nice to know. How does the contrast compare to VA and IPS respectively?
 
MistaSparkul said:
Low, for me at least. It's 700:1 on mine, don't know how well the others monitors are.
Man, that's quite a bit lower than I was hoping for. Still, nothing can really compete with it for 240Hz at 1440p, so it's got its place.
 
Panel said:
I’ve seen some comments say that black levels on this TN panel rival VA monitors, and that it’s colors (though perhaps not accurate) are more vibrant than Samsung’s VAs.

This seemed pretty far-fetched to me. What would you say?
I haven’t measured it, but to my eyes the CR is closer to 1000:1 like other high end TN. The colors are more vibrant than older TNs. Gone are the days of the completely washed out look of gaming TNs.
 
Vega said:
I haven’t measured it, but to my eyes the CR is closer to 1000:1 like other high end TN. The colors are more vibrant than older TNs. Gone are the days of the completely washed out look of gaming TNs.
Hello,
unusual question: is that possible to define custom resolution 2560x1920@240Hz with this monitor? This is a 4/3 resolution because I play an old game for which 4/3 is good. I have 1080p monitor right now and I can use 1920x1440@240Hz with it (AOC AG251FZ). I would like to upgrade to this monitor for the gain in resolution. If I can't go to 2560x1920@240Hz then there would be no gain for me. Anyone could try, for instance by creating a custom resolution in Nvidia Control Panel?
Many thanks!
 
