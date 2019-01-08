Lenovo Legion Y27gq - 240 Hz / 2560x1440 G-Sync

Spectacular visuals for extreme gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and advanced @nvidiaG-SYNC HDR technology. #LenovoCES
The Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 combines the extreme refresh rate of 240Hz, the fastest response time of 0.5ms, and the
advanced NVIDIA ®️ G-SYNC™ R3 technology for an insanely fast and smooth gaming experience. Minimized screen tearing,
display stutter, and input lag allow you to enjoy distraction-free gaming. With enhanced responsiveness and reduced motion
blur you can take full advantage of the crucial split-seconds during fast-paced gaming sessions.