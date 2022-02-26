Lenovo Legion Slim 7 artifacting/flickering in games - RTX 3060

Have a Lenovo Legion Slim 7. It has a Ryzen 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM and Win 11 Pro. Only had it for a few days, but I am getting some artifacts/flickering in games and have since day one. Likewise despite a smooth frame rate, the games can stutter typically when artifacting. I have the laptop set to performance mode. The artifacts/flickering only appear in games and not elsewhere.Normally I'd think it is a hardware problem, but it seems like it might be a software issue. Switching from a 3D application (so far just tried Metro Exodus and Horizon Zero Dawn) often involves a long stutter (say 1-2 seconds) when loading back to desktop as well. I'm thinking there is a software/driver issue that is making switching from integrated graphics to the dedicated GPU inconsistent and not smooth. Outside of games, it works fine.Anything I should try? Nvidia drivers are up to date. Downloaded latest BIOS update for the Slim 7 as well.For those wondering how Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition runs at 1920x1080, ray tracing and DLSS Quality on on this laptop:Gets 50-75 or so frame rates, which isn't bad.Desktop with Ryzen 3700X, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM and Win 10, same resolution and graphic settings.