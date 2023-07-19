Lenovo Legion Slim 7 5800H/3060/24GB/1TB

I have a mint condition LS7. My wife's home PC, she uses it only for her PhD school work and light gaming. Battery saver has always been enabled, battery currently show 0% wear (showing in one of the timestamps). PC was upgraded to 24gb RAM and 1TB nvme. I will toss in an extra 135w Lenovo charger from a past machine. It works fine but obviously doesn't supply the OEM charger's wattage (also included). Worked fine for her as a backup on the sofa but USBC charging also works.

Asking $725 shipped OBO

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1290/to
 

