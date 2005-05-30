Lenovo Legion, Razer Stealth + + +

ShepsCrook

ShepsCrook

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 16, 2003
Messages
9,491
HOT NEW ITEMS & DEALS!:



OTHER STUFF:
Microsoft Surface Dock 2 - $175


Laptops:
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: $650 Shipped
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
13.3" 1080P 120Hz
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
Backlit Keyboard
Windows 11
CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 4
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
Non-Smoking Household

PXL_20250313_223937177.MP.jpg

PXL_20250313_223911900.jpg

PXL_20250313_223948832.jpg

PXL_20250313_224405686.jpg

PXL_20250313_224314479.jpg

PXL_20250313_224136643.MP.jpg

PXL_20250313_223837597.MP.jpg

PXL_20250313_224052516.jpg


Lenovo Legion 7i - ($750 Shipped)
Intel i7-10750H
32GB - DDR4
2TB NVME P31 GOLD
RTX 2070 Max-Q
15.6" 1080P Screen
Windows 11 home
230W Power Adapter
RGB Keyboard
4.96 lbs
Non-Smokers Household
Does have a broken plastic fin from the case, but does not impact anything. There is a wrist rub to the left side of the touchpad, but that's typical wear. Everything else is in great shape or typical of 4-5 years of use nearly daily. No issues with the screen.

PXL_20250313_222914586.MP.jpg

PXL_20250313_222430238.MP.jpg

PXL_20250313_223148391.jpg

PXL_20250313_223156541.jpg

PXL_20250313_223207264.jpg

PXL_20250313_223217214.jpg

(1) Dell Inspiron 13 7353 (2 in 1) - $150 Shipped
I7-6500U
8GB
256GB
Windows 11 home
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included

(2) Dell Inspiron 13 7348 (2 in 1) - $100 Shipped
I7-5500U
8GB
256GB
Stylus Included
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included



Non-IT:

(17) Thomas & the Jet Engine - (Fisher Price 2015 Collectible) - $40 Shipped
s-l1601.jpg

s-l1600.jpg


(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines ' Splinter in Rat Attack (New in packaging) - $35
(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines Shredder in Shreddermobile Vehicle TMNT (New in packaging) (Bonus)
splint.jpg

PXL_20240128_184644375.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 1000000977.jpg
    1000000977.jpg
    455.4 KB · Views: 2
  • 1000000998.jpg
    1000000998.jpg
    322.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 1000000999.jpg
    1000000999.jpg
    469.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 1000000999.jpg
    1000000999.jpg
    469.5 KB · Views: 1
  • 1000000998.jpg
    1000000998.jpg
    322.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 1000001000.jpg
    1000001000.jpg
    278.9 KB · Views: 1
  • PXL_20240128_190048773.jpg
    PXL_20240128_190048773.jpg
    155.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240128_190248415.jpg
    PXL_20240128_190248415.jpg
    158.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top