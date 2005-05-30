Lenovo Legion, Razer Stealth + + +

ShepsCrook
Microsoft Surface Dock 2 - $175
Laptops:
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: $650 Shipped
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
13.3" 1080P 120Hz
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
Backlit Keyboard
Windows 11
CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 4
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
Non-Smoking Household
Lenovo Legion 7i - ($750 Shipped)
Intel i7-10750H
32GB - DDR4
2TB NVME P31 GOLD
RTX 2070 Max-Q
15.6" 1080P Screen
Windows 11 home
230W Power Adapter
RGB Keyboard
4.96 lbs
Non-Smokers Household
Does have a broken plastic fin from the case, but does not impact anything. There is a wrist rub to the left side of the touchpad, but that's typical wear. Everything else is in great shape or typical of 4-5 years of use nearly daily. No issues with the screen.
(1) Dell Inspiron 13 7353 (2 in 1) - $150 Shipped
I7-6500U
8GB
256GB
Windows 11 home
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included
(2) Dell Inspiron 13 7348 (2 in 1) - $100 Shipped
I7-5500U
8GB
256GB
Stylus Included
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included
Non-IT:
(17) Thomas & the Jet Engine - (Fisher Price 2015 Collectible) - $40 Shipped
(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines ' Splinter in Rat Attack (New in packaging) - $35
(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines Shredder in Shreddermobile Vehicle TMNT (New in packaging) (Bonus)
