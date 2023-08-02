Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 13900HX RTX4080 32GB 1TB - $2202.03

Cheapest this laptop has ever been. Just ordered one. Need to use Coupert extension to get this price. It saves $100. Mine shows $2242 because I got the extra warranty.
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...0002us?orgRef=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
EDIT: 4090 version is 2564 on the site so 2464 with the Coupert thing-a-ma-bobber.
