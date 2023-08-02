Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 13900HX RTX4080 32GB 1TB - $2202.03

CruisD64

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 6, 2007
Messages
2,416
Cheapest this laptop has ever been. Just ordered one. Need to use Coupert extension to get this price. It saves $100. Mine shows $2242 because I got the extra warranty.

https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...0002us?orgRef=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

lenovo1.PNG


lenovo.PNG


EDIT: 4090 version is 2564 on the site so 2464 with the Coupert thing-a-ma-bobber.
 
Great laptop! I went through 5 laptops before landing on the RTX 4090 Micro Center Platinum variant. Got it for $2,659.99 ($2,799.99 sale price plus 5% card discount).

The RTX 4080 is like 95%+ of the RTX 4090 - so this is a great deal!!!!
 
Great laptop! I went through 5 laptops before landing on the RTX 4090 Micro Center Platinum variant. Got it for $2,659.99 ($2,799.99 sale price plus 5% card discount).

The RTX 4080 is like 95%+ of the RTX 4090 - so this is a great deal!!!!
How's the screen? I REALLY wanted mini led but the specs on this thing are just too good to pass up for the price. I'm used to OLED's everywhere...
 
How's the screen? I REALLY wanted mini led but the specs on this thing are just too good to pass up for the price. I'm used to OLED's everywhere...
Screen is excellent. I had the SCAR 16 with that awesome screen - not worth it for how HOT that bad boy was. I liked the SCAR 16 so much I bought a retail one and I also tried getting a custom (re-pasted one) - no good. Stick with Lenovo!
EDIT: have the Alienwave OLED as my main (since launch)...so yeah...I know OLED. :)
 
