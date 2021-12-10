Lenovo Legion 7i 11980HK / RTX 3080 16GB / Windows 11 Pro - New, sealed

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 Intel 16" with RTX 3080 16GB 165W (Part No: 82K6005SUS)
https://www.ebay.com/itm/133959153510
Item number: 133959153510

As listing states, originally, decided to keep for myself (to replace the Ryzen model I currently have), but ultimately, decided to keep the model I have. Willing to sell at a lower price if PayPal or some alternative, cheaper method is offered.

Any questions, please, ask away!

  • Processor
  • 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-11980HK Processor (3.30 GHz, up to 5.00 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 24 MB Cache)
  • Operating System
    Windows 11 Pro 64
  • Graphics
    NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 16GB
  • Memory
    32 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 16 GB)
  • Storage
    2 TB PCIe SSD
  • Display
    16.0" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision™, HDR 400, 500 nits, 165Hz
  • Camera
    720p HD
  • Battery
    4 Cell Li-Polymer 80Wh
  • AC Adapter
    300W
  • Keyboard
    Backlit - RGB - English
  • WLAN
    802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.1
  • Warranty
    1 Year Legion Ultimate Support
 
