Lenovo Legion 7i 11980HK / RTX 3080 16GB / Windows 11 Pro - New, sealed

Processor

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-11980HK Processor (3.30 GHz, up to 5.00 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 24 MB Cache)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro 64

Windows 11 Pro 64

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 16GB

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 16GB

32 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 16 GB)

32 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 16 GB)

2 TB PCIe SSD

2 TB PCIe SSD

16.0" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision™, HDR 400, 500 nits, 165Hz

16.0" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision™, HDR 400, 500 nits, 165Hz

720p HD

720p HD

4 Cell Li-Polymer 80Wh

4 Cell Li-Polymer 80Wh

300W

300W

Backlit - RGB - English

Backlit - RGB - English

802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.1

802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.1

1 Year Legion Ultimate Support

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 Intel 16" with RTX 3080 16GB 165W (Part No: 82K6005SUS)Item number: 133959153510As listing states, originally, decided to keep for myself (to replace the Ryzen model I currently have), but ultimately, decided to keep the model I have. Willing to sell at a lower price if PayPal or some alternative, cheaper method is offered.Any questions, please, ask away!