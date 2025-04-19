  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

Lenovo Legion 7 'd' key issue

S

Sniper|3d-R|

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 30, 2000
Messages
5,306
The 'd' key on my laptop basically does not work. All other keys work as expected.

WHAT:

- Using notepad, the D key does not print a character to screen if you hit the key. However, if you hit it with another key it works sporadically.

- It's like the d key needs to be activated with another key before it gets printed.

- Typing: 'dfdfdf' prints 'fff'

- Typing: "fdfdfd" prints as "fdfdfd"


EXPECTATION:


- Everytime I hit the 'd' key in notepad, it prints the 'd' letter on screen.


Data Points:


- Same issue in Safe Mode and in a Kali Linux live environment.
- Plug in USB keyboard, 'd' key works as expected.
- Onscreen keyboard works as expected.
- Uninstalled keyboard drivers rebooted
- All updates/firmware applied.
- All other keys work, RGB working etc
- Cleaned around key and no dirt, grime etc.
- Case (upper/lower) does not matter.
- Filter keys etc are disabled

-Attached Video
--In the video I type 'ffffffdfd'.... But there should be more 'd' at the start.
--Farther down you see a single d, then next line.. I'm hitting the d key the entire time, but nothing prints until I start doing the 'fdfdfdfd' combo. Pretty much I'm hitting d key all the time in the video.


Laptop is in my sig. I'm leaning towards hardware issue and about to file a ticket with Lenovo. Do you concur or have other ideas/suggestions? Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • Keyboard_d_recording.mp4
    17.7 MB
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top