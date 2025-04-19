Lenovo Legion 7 'd' key issue

The 'd' key on my laptop basically does not work. All other keys work as expected.



WHAT:



- Using notepad, the D key does not print a character to screen if you hit the key. However, if you hit it with another key it works sporadically.



- It's like the d key needs to be activated with another key before it gets printed.



- Typing: 'dfdfdf' prints 'fff'



- Typing: "fdfdfd" prints as "fdfdfd"





EXPECTATION:





- Everytime I hit the 'd' key in notepad, it prints the 'd' letter on screen.





Data Points:





- Same issue in Safe Mode and in a Kali Linux live environment.

- Plug in USB keyboard, 'd' key works as expected.

- Onscreen keyboard works as expected.

- Uninstalled keyboard drivers rebooted

- All updates/firmware applied.

- All other keys work, RGB working etc

- Cleaned around key and no dirt, grime etc.

- Case (upper/lower) does not matter.

- Filter keys etc are disabled



-Attached Video

--In the video I type 'ffffffdfd'.... But there should be more 'd' at the start.

--Farther down you see a single d, then next line.. I'm hitting the d key the entire time, but nothing prints until I start doing the 'fdfdfdfd' combo. Pretty much I'm hitting d key all the time in the video.





Laptop is in my sig. I'm leaning towards hardware issue and about to file a ticket with Lenovo. Do you concur or have other ideas/suggestions? Thanks!