Lenovo Legion 7 'd' key issue

Sniper|3d-R|
The 'd' key on my laptop basically does not work. All other keys work as expected.
WHAT:
- Using notepad, the D key does not print a character to screen if you hit the key. However, if you hit it with another key it works sporadically.
- It's like the d key needs to be activated with another key before it gets printed.
- Typing: 'dfdfdf' prints 'fff'
- Typing: "fdfdfd" prints as "fdfdfd"
EXPECTATION:
- Everytime I hit the 'd' key in notepad, it prints the 'd' letter on screen.
Data Points:
- Same issue in Safe Mode and in a Kali Linux live environment.
- Plug in USB keyboard, 'd' key works as expected.
- Onscreen keyboard works as expected.
- Uninstalled keyboard drivers rebooted
- All updates/firmware applied.
- All other keys work, RGB working etc
- Cleaned around key and no dirt, grime etc.
- Case (upper/lower) does not matter.
- Filter keys etc are disabled
-Attached Video
--In the video I type 'ffffffdfd'.... But there should be more 'd' at the start.
--Farther down you see a single d, then next line.. I'm hitting the d key the entire time, but nothing prints until I start doing the 'fdfdfdfd' combo. Pretty much I'm hitting d key all the time in the video.
Laptop is in my sig. I'm leaning towards hardware issue and about to file a ticket with Lenovo. Do you concur or have other ideas/suggestions? Thanks!
