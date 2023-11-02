Lenovo legion 5 slim 14” vs Asus G14 Zephyrus 4060

Hi all



looking for opinions on these two laptops. I have a main gaming desktop rig so I really want something for the road that’s not too expensive, Thats why I have settled on the 4060 As a compromise. I want something in the $1500 range.



I know these two are very similar, keep in mind the price difference won’t matter as much because I’m in France an when you add the 20% VAT and the shipping I don’t think the price difference will matter much. I am really more interested in the quality of both machines Rather than price.



I have been unable to find either of them in stores so I cannot test things like build quality myself.



if you had $1500 which would you choose is my question



thanks all!