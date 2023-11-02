Lenovo legion 5 slim 14” vs Asus G14 Zephyrus 4060

M

mmarsh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
400
Hi all

looking for opinions on these two laptops. I have a main gaming desktop rig so I really want something for the road that’s not too expensive, Thats why I have settled on the 4060 As a compromise. I want something in the $1500 range.

I know these two are very similar, keep in mind the price difference won’t matter as much because I’m in France an when you add the 20% VAT and the shipping I don’t think the price difference will matter much. I am really more interested in the quality of both machines Rather than price.

I have been unable to find either of them in stores so I cannot test things like build quality myself.

if you had $1500 which would you choose is my question

thanks all!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top