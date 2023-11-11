LENOVO IDEAPAD 3 17IIL05 - Upgade RAM past 12GB?

hardware_failure
hardware_failure
According to page 2 of this spec sheet there is 4GB soldierd to the MB and one open SO-DIMM slot. (DDR4-2666)
https://psref.lenovo.com/syspool/Sys/PDF/IdeaPad/IdeaPad_3_17IIL05/IdeaPad_3_17IIL05_Spec.PDF
Also says max RAM is 12GB, ie placing an 8GB DIMM in the open slot.
Is there actually any reason I cant put in a 16 GB DIMM for a total of 20GB? (I know it wouldnt match for dual channel)
Thanks.
