Lenovo E14 i5 10210 / 32GB DDR4 / 1TB NVMe / 2TB SSD WARRANTY! + Motorola Edge+ 256GB 12GB RAM UNLOCKED

anabioz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2008
- Messages
- 423
https://www.ebay.com/itm/174904388738
Configuration:
--
Model: Lenovo E14
CPU: Intel Core i5 10210U
RAM: Crucial DDR4-2666 32GB
SSD (NVMe m.2 2280): Silicon Power 1TB P34A80 (Phison Controller)
SSD (SATA): Crucial MX500 2TB
WiFi: Intel AX200 WiFi6
Keyboard: English (Backlit)
Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
Screen Panel: IPS
Warranty: 42 Months remaining
NOTES:
- FIPS 140-2 compliant.
- Comes with Privacy Shutter on the webcam (built-in).
- Max battery charge is set to 80%, to reduce the battery wear - this can be reset/reconfigured in Lenovo Vantage settings.
--
==========
https://www.ebay.com/itm/174904396482
Motorola Edge Plus. Octa-core CPU, 12GB OF RAM / 256GB STORAGE / 108MP Camera / UNLOCKED
Configuration:
--
Model: Lenovo E14
CPU: Intel Core i5 10210U
RAM: Crucial DDR4-2666 32GB
SSD (NVMe m.2 2280): Silicon Power 1TB P34A80 (Phison Controller)
SSD (SATA): Crucial MX500 2TB
WiFi: Intel AX200 WiFi6
Keyboard: English (Backlit)
Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
Screen Panel: IPS
Warranty: 42 Months remaining
NOTES:
- FIPS 140-2 compliant.
- Comes with Privacy Shutter on the webcam (built-in).
- Max battery charge is set to 80%, to reduce the battery wear - this can be reset/reconfigured in Lenovo Vantage settings.
--
==========
https://www.ebay.com/itm/174904396482
Motorola Edge Plus. Octa-core CPU, 12GB OF RAM / 256GB STORAGE / 108MP Camera / UNLOCKED