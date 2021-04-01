Lenovo cooling vs 3rd party cooling

GavrielBA

Apr 1, 2021
1
https://photos.app.goo.gl/GpAVvjX8Lck8aV6A9

20210401_153050_HDR.jpg
20210401_153258_HDR.jpg


Hi! Above you can see two different cooling system for same X201 thinkpad. There are quite noticeable size differences between different parts of these systems. For example, one has wider cutout for fan while the other fan has slightly bigger amperage.

Unfortunately I have no idea what any of these mean. From your expert opinion, which would you prefer to use?
 
Martin the Kiteboy

Nov 23, 2020
44
Might just be revsions, not unusual to have parts change though a production run to make stuff easier or cheaper to make. Assuming they both fit, the .23a fan example looks to have a much larger heat pipe from the plate to the fan. I’d go with that one.
 
