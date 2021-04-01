Lenovo cooling vs 3rd party cooling

https://photos.app.goo.gl/GpAVvjX8Lck8aV6A9
Hi! Above you can see two different cooling system for same X201 thinkpad. There are quite noticeable size differences between different parts of these systems. For example, one has wider cutout for fan while the other fan has slightly bigger amperage.
Unfortunately I have no idea what any of these mean. From your expert opinion, which would you prefer to use?
