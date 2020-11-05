Lenovo 4700g System - $540

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor

16GB DDR4-3200 Memory

256GB M.2 2242 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive+ 1TB 7200rpm Hard Drive

DVD±RW

802.11ac WiFi (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.0

Windows 10 Home

I just purchased one myself for my daughter. Not bad for a 8/16ct system with 16 gigs of ram and decent storage. Not a fan of how weak the psu is, but it's a good starter system. The Vega 8 can probably do very good 720p high and 1080p medium gaming. Probably would do really good for BR games.Originally was found on slickdeals.Specs