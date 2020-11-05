Lenovo 4700g System - $540

Criticalhitkoala
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 1,803
I just purchased one myself for my daughter. Not bad for a 8/16ct system with 16 gigs of ram and decent storage. Not a fan of how weak the psu is, but it's a good starter system. The Vega 8 can probably do very good 720p high and 1080p medium gaming. Probably would do really good for BR games.
Originally was found on slickdeals.
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/desktops-and-all-in-ones/ideacentre/500-series/ideacentre-5-14are05/p/90Q30008US?clickid=zmUVymWV-xyOW2SwUx0Mo38XUkE2vdXhrRdJwE0&irgwc=1&PID=10451&acid=ww:affiliate:bv0as6
Specs
Originally was found on slickdeals.
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/desktops-and-all-in-ones/ideacentre/500-series/ideacentre-5-14are05/p/90Q30008US?clickid=zmUVymWV-xyOW2SwUx0Mo38XUkE2vdXhrRdJwE0&irgwc=1&PID=10451&acid=ww:affiliate:bv0as6
Specs
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor
- 16GB DDR4-3200 Memory
- 256GB M.2 2242 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive+ 1TB 7200rpm Hard Drive
- DVD±RW
- 802.11ac WiFi (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home