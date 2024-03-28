Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop i5-1335U 16GB RAM 512GB NVMe $399.99 - Deal Expired

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1772712-REG/lenovo_82xf0065us_16_ideapad_slim_5i.html
Pretty good deal for a budget / mid range laptop.
Lenovo specification page:
https://psref.lenovo.com/Detail/IdeaPad/IdeaPad_Slim_5_16IRL8?M=82XF0065US
Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop (Cloud Gray) | $399.99
16" WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS 300nits Anti-glare, 45% NTSC, TÜV Low Blue Light
Intel i5-1335U 10-Core (2P+8E) / 12-Thread Processor
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
16GB (2 x 8GB) Soldered LPDDR5-5200 (not upgradable)
512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe
Wi-Fi 6, 11ax 2x2 + BT5.2
Backlit Keyboard
Camera FHD 1080p with Privacy Shutter
USB-C power 65W
Aluminum case material
