Length of DisplayPort Cable 1.4

I bought this DisplayPort Cable (1.4) but in 6.6 ft because I read that the shorter the cable the better.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CZ8JXKV/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
But it's barely long enough and I am redoing my PC setup and would like to place my PC even further to keep the noise down. How long of a cable can I really go with from the one I listed? 15, 20, 25 feet?
This is my monitor, 1440P at 165Hz. (Almost 15,000 reviews)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09ZNQX51B/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
